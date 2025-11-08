China hopes the Netherlands will promote an early resolution to the Nexperia semiconductor issue, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Saturday.

It said it had agreed to a request from the Dutch economics ministry to send officials to China for talks.

Beijing on Thursday accused the Netherlands of ignoring its "reasonable demands" during Dutch chip firm Nexperia consultations, and said the Dutch government should bear full responsibility for global supply chain crisis.

Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a news briefing that the Dutch government has "failed to respond constructively" to China's reasonable demands during recent consultations, leading to exacerbation of the global supply chain crisis.

He said the Dutch government's "improper interference" in Nexperia's internal affairs has caused significant disruptions and chaos in the global semiconductor supply chain.

According to the spokesperson, China has "promptly" responded to export license applications from Chinese exporters, granted export exemptions for qualified cases, and worked to assist Nexperia's China unit in resuming supply as part of its responsible efforts to maintain the stability and security of the global semiconductor supply chain.

"China hopes the Netherlands, from the standpoint of safeguarding overall China-Netherlands and China-EU economic and trade relations as well as the stability and security of global supply chains, will act responsibly and meet China halfway," he said.