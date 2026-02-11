The Palestinian music ensemble Le Trio Joubran, composed of three brothers, will meet Turkish audiences in Adana, Gaziantep, Ankara and Konya during the month of Ramadan, the group announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the group, Le Trio Joubran, which blends the traditional sounds of the oud with contemporary interpretations, will perform in four cities as part of its Türkiye tour.

The ensemble, which carries the musical heritage of Palestinian culture to international stages, explores themes of pain, resistance and hope in its performances.

As part of its Türkiye tour to be held during the spiritual atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr, Le Trio Joubran will perform at 9.30 pm local time in four cities.