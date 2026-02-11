CULTURE
Palestinian musical trio set for Ramadan tour in Türkiye
The ensemble carries Palestinian musical heritage to global stages, exploring pain, resistance and hope in its performances.
Le Trio Joubran are a Palestinian oud trio blending heritage and resistance on global stages. (Image: X/@LeTrioJoubran) / Others
February 11, 2026

The Palestinian music ensemble Le Trio Joubran, composed of three brothers, will meet Turkish audiences in Adana, Gaziantep, Ankara and Konya during the month of Ramadan, the group announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the group, Le Trio Joubran, which blends the traditional sounds of the oud with contemporary interpretations, will perform in four cities as part of its Türkiye tour.

The ensemble, which carries the musical heritage of Palestinian culture to international stages, explores themes of pain, resistance and hope in its performances.

As part of its Türkiye tour to be held during the spiritual atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr, Le Trio Joubran will perform at 9.30 pm local time in four cities.

The ensemble will take the stage on March 8 at Cukurova University Congress Center in Adana, on March 9 at Sahinbey Congress and Culture Center in Gaziantep, on March 10 at CSO Ada Ankara Ziraat Bankasi Main Hall in Ankara, and on March 11 at Selcuklu Congress Center Anadolu Stage in Konya.

Le Trio Joubran aims to offer audiences both an emotional and artistic concert experience by using the universal language of instrumental music.

SOURCE:AA
