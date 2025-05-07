TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye’s strategic product cannabis’ production, cultivation area on rise
Several projects are underway to use cannabis-derived products in textile, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as the creation of new species with high-fibre, low-THC content.
00:00
Türkiye’s strategic product cannabis’ production, cultivation area on rise
While cannabis seed production followed a fluctuating course over the years, it totalled 1,335 tons in the last five years. / AA
May 7, 2025

The production and cultivation area of cannabis, one of the strategic products of Türkiye, is on the rise, following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements and efforts by the Agriculture Ministry.

Cannabis production and other processes for its use in pharmaceuticals began under the supervision of the Turkish Grain Board.

Türkiye’s cannabis seed production soared about 70 percent year-on-year in 2024, reaching 556 tons, according to data from the TurkStat statistical bureau, compiled by Anadolu.

The country’s cannabis seed production was 273 tons in 2020.

While cannabis seed production followed a fluctuating course over the years, it totalled 1,335 tons in the last five years.

Hemp fibre production, made out of cannabis, was 9 tons in 2020, 21 tons in 2021, 31 tons in 2022 and 359 tons in 2023. The country’s hemp fibre production jumped 238.7% on an annual basis to 1,216 tons in 2024.

The cultivation area for hemp fibre rose from 101,000 square metres in 2020 to 8,845,000 square metres in 2024.

RECOMMENDED

Cannabis seeds’ cultivation area in the country increased from 4,252,000 square metres in 2020 to 7,206,000 square metres last year.

A cannabis project is underway by the General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policies (TAGEM), universities, and the Turkish private sector to produce polymeric composite materials with thermoset and thermoplastic matrices, using flax (linen), hemp and nettle fibres as reinforcement in irrigation systems and drainage materials.

Another project in collaboration with TAGEM, the Scientific and Technological Research Institution (TUBITAK), and Ondokuz Mayis University in the northeastern province of Samsun, was initiated to develop two new cannabis species with low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, namely “Narli” and “Vezir” via hemp breeding in 2021. New studies are underway to develop species with high fibre content.

The Turkish private sector is also working to produce products with more hemp, especially in the textile and automotive sectors.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal