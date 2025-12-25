Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it remains hopeful that Yemen's main southern separatist group will end an escalation that has given it broad control across the south, deepening uncertainties in a country already divided between two administrations since civil war erupted over a decade ago.

In a foreign ministry statement, the kingdom described the military operations by Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) — through which the group seized the eastern provinces of Hadramout and Mahra earlier this month — as an "unjustified escalation."

"The kingdom remains hopeful that the public interest will prevail through ending the escalation by the Southern Transitional Council and the withdrawal of its forces from the two governorates in an urgent and orderly manner," the statement said.

The STC forces were initially part of the Saudi-led alliance that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

But the STC turned on the government and sought self-rule in the south, including the major port city of Aden where the Saudi-backed administration is headquartered.