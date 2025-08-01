US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed recent decisions by Western nations to recognise Palestine, calling them “irrelevant.”

“None of these countries have the ability to create a Palestinian state,” Rubio told Fox Radio in an interview on Thursday.

“There can be no Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to it,” Rubio noted.

“They can’t even tell you where this Palestinian state is. They can’t tell you who will govern it. And I think number three, it’s counterproductive,” he said.

The United States is a permanent member of the UN Security Council that holds veto power and is the only one that has used it against resolutions criticising Israel’s war in Gaza.

Underlining that Hamas is still holding 20 people hostage and holding the bodies of over 50 people, Rubio accused the Western countries in question of “rallying” to Hamas’ side.

“At the end of the day, the Hamas side is the Palestinian statehood side. So you are creating this reward,” he said.

Proponents of the move have said it is not a reward, but rather a prerequisite for peace in the region.

Rubio also claimed that recent decisions are “hurting” ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

He said that in many cases, recent recognition decisions are really about domestic politics, with some countries facing internal pressure to take a side regardless of geopolitical consequences.