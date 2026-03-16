TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye reiterates it does not recognise 'de facto situation in Crimea'
Foreign Ministry says Russia’s 2014 annexation violates international law, reaffirms support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity
Türkiye reiterates it does not recognise 'de facto situation in Crimea'
In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community. / AA
14 hours ago

On the 12th anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea via an "illegitimate referendum," Türkiye said Monday that it does not recognise the "de facto situation in Crimea," saying it constitutes “a violation of international law.”

“While strongly supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Türkiye will continue to closely monitor the situation on the Peninsula and keep it on the agenda, with particular attention to the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

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In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Türkiye and the UN General Assembly.

RelatedUkraine strikes Crimea bridge with underwater explosives - TRT World - TRT World
SOURCE:AA
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