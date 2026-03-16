On the 12th anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea via an "illegitimate referendum," Türkiye said Monday that it does not recognise the "de facto situation in Crimea," saying it constitutes “a violation of international law.”

“While strongly supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Türkiye will continue to closely monitor the situation on the Peninsula and keep it on the agenda, with particular attention to the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.