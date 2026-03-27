Iran's Revolutionary Guard urged civilians across the Middle East on Friday to stay away from areas near US forces, ramping up threats despite President Donald Trump's claim that talks to end the month-long war were "going well".

The Guard's warning came after Trump again extended a deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its energy assets, pushing it from Friday to April 6.

Trump said he did so at Tehran's request, insisting Iran wanted "to make a deal" to end the war engulfing the region since the United States and Israel first attacked Iran on February 28.

But the Iranian side, which has made it clear it wants to end fighting on its own terms, indicated no let-up in reprisal attacks against Israel and targets across the Gulf.

Accusing "cowardly American-Zionist forces" of resorting to "human shields", the country's Guard issued a stark warning to civilians.

"We recommend that you urgently leave locations where American forces are stationed so that no harm comes to you," they said — hours after Iran's military threatened to target hotels housing US soldiers across the region.

The warning came as Kuwait said its main commercial port was damaged in a drone attack at dawn.

The Guard also said the Strait of Hormuz was "closed" to vessels travelling to and from enemy ports, and that they had turned back three ships seeking to cross the transit point.

"This morning, following the lies of the corrupt US president claiming that the Strait of Hormuz was open, three container ships of different nationalities... were turned back after a warning from the IRGC Navy," the Guards said on their Sepah News website.

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Skyrocketing oil prices

Oil prices and stocks were mixed on Friday after Trump pushed back for a second time on his ultimatum for Iran to lift its choke on Hormuz shipping, which has sent energy prices soaring and threatens lasting damage to the global economy.

In the latest sign of the fallout, a Japanese official said the government plans to temporarily lift restrictions on coal-fired power plants to face the energy crunch, while Vietnam temporarily waived a fuel tax.

Trump's top diplomat Marco Rubio was in France on Friday for talks with his G7 counterparts, with UK foreign minister Yvette Cooper calling for a "swift" conflict resolution and an end to Iran's block on Hormuz.

"Iran cannot be able to just hold the global economy hostage," Cooper said ahead of the meeting.