Fear for her son's fate kept Maisoun Shawamreh awake through the night in the occupied West Bank following the Israeli parliament's approval of a law permitting the execution of Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks.

"The mothers of prisoners - none of us slept last night," Shawamreh said as she joined a protest in Ramallah against the law on Tuesday.

Her son has been in detention for three years, awaiting sentencing on charges of attempted murder.

"He may or may not be subject to execution," she said, uncertain of what lies ahead.

Under the new law, passed in parliament late Monday, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted by military courts of carrying out deadly attacks classified as "terrorism" will face the death penalty as a default sentence.

Because Palestinians in the territory are automatically tried in Israeli military courts, the measure effectively creates a separate and harsher legal track.

In Israeli civilian courts, the law allows for either death or life imprisonment for those convicted of killing with the intent to harm the state.

While the law does not provide for retroactive application, critics say the distinction underscores a system of unequal justice.

In Ramallah, dozens of activists, political factions and civil society groups gathered to protest the law.

Some held placards depicting a blindfolded prisoner flanked by two hanging nooses - a stark image of what they fear lies ahead.

"Stop the execution of prisoners law before it's too late," read the placards, held alongside portraits of imprisoned Palestinians.

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'Cruel and discriminatory'

Abdullah al-Zaghari, director of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, condemned what he described as an openly discriminatory law.

"This fascist and racist legislation reflects the reality of the occupation," he said. "It applies to Palestinians - not to Israeli Jews who carry out daily violence against Palestinian civilians."

Haitham, a 28-year-old employee of an international humanitarian organisation, said the law was "horrible".

"But we expected it... What can you expect from a government with people like Netanyahu?" he said, declining to give his last name.

After lawmakers approved the bill, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrated its passage with a champagne toast in a parliamentary corridor, joined by some fellow legislators.

UN chief Antonio Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric condemned the law as "cruel and discriminatory".