India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway lines connecting the two countries, New Delhi announced on Monday.

The $454-million project is expected to be completed in four years.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said his country, which is Bhutan's main trading partner, "has played a vital role" in the modernisation of the Himalayan kingdom's infrastructure and economy.

The rail project will be of "huge benefit to the people of Bhutan," India's Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"The entire area will get connected. And lots of goods movement, which takes days today, will start happening in a few hours."

An initial 69-kilometre (43-mile) railway, estimated to cost 34.56 billion rupees ($390 million), will connect India's northeastern city of Kokrajhar to Bhutan's Gelephu, a town of 10,000 people near the Indian border.

‘South Asia’s hub’