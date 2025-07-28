WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump contradicts Netanyahu, says Palestinians face 'real starvation' in Gaza
Trump says the US and its partners will work to set up food centres to feed starving kids in Gaza.
Trump contradicts Netanyahu, says Palestinians face 'real starvation' in Gaza
Trump's remarks came after Netanyahu declared on Sunday that "there is no starvation in Gaza, no policy of starvation in Gaza." / AP
July 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump has warned that the people of Gaza are facing "real starvation," as aid agencies sought to take advantage of an Israeli "tactical pause" to rush in food aid. 

Speaking in Scotland on Monday, Trump contradicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has dismissed starvation fears as Hamas propaganda.

Trump said the United States and its partners would help set up food centres to feed the more than two million Palestinians in Gaza facing what UN aid agencies have warned is a deadly wave of starvation and malnutrition caused by Israel's genocide.

"We're going to be getting some good strong food, we can save a lot of people. I mean, some of those kids — that's real starvation stuff," he said at a news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "We have to get the kids fed."

Trump's remarks came after Netanyahu declared on Sunday that "there is no starvation in Gaza, no policy of starvation in Gaza."

RelatedTRT Global - Over a thousand rabbis rebuke Israel's forced starvation of Gaza

Controversial aid centres

RECOMMENDED

The US has already set up the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the blockaded enclave.

GHF was established to bypass the UN aid work and was condemned as a "death trap" where Israeli soldiers shoot starving Palestinians trying to get food aid.

Israel has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment