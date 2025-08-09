Some 360 protesters have been arrested in London as hundreds of people held a demonstration in support of Palestine Action.

Gathering in Parliament Square on Saturday, hundreds of people are holding a demonstration in support of Gaza and Palestine Action, a group which was banned by the British government last month.

Carrying Palestinian flags, many protesters prepared signs in the area, reading: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."

During the demonstration, organised by the Defend Our Juries group, the crowd also shouted pro-Palestine slogans simultaneously.

It came after more than 500 people expressed their wish to attend the rally, ahead of the gathering.

‘Disturbing misuse’

During the rally, with intense police presence, dozens of protesters have been arrested by Metropolitan Police officers.