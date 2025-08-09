WORLD
2 min read
UK police arrest hundreds of protesters supporting Palestine Action
At least 360 protesters were arrested at a London rally in support of activist group Palestine Action, which was banned by the British government last month.
UK police arrest hundreds of protesters supporting Palestine Action
Carrying Palestinian flags, many protesters prepared signs in the area, reading: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action." / AA
August 9, 2025

Some 360 protesters have been arrested in London as hundreds of people held a demonstration in support of Palestine Action.

Gathering in Parliament Square on Saturday, hundreds of people are holding a demonstration in support of Gaza and Palestine Action, a group which was banned by the British government last month.

Carrying Palestinian flags, many protesters prepared signs in the area, reading: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."

During the demonstration, organised by the Defend Our Juries group, the crowd also shouted pro-Palestine slogans simultaneously.

It came after more than 500 people expressed their wish to attend the rally, ahead of the gathering.

‘Disturbing misuse’

During the rally, with intense police presence, dozens of protesters have been arrested by Metropolitan Police officers.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, the police had threatened that anyone taking part in Saturday's Palestine Action demonstration would face arrest.

Many international organisations and peace activists warned the London police against arresting participants at the Palestine Action protest.

In June, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a ban under the Terrorism Act 2000 after activists spray-painted planes at a Royal Air Force base, an act being investigated under counter-terrorism laws.

Later, the ban was passed in the House of Commons and House of Lords in early July.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk also raised serious concerns over the ban, warning that it is a "disturbing misuse" of counter-terrorism laws and risks undermining fundamental freedoms.

RelatedTRT Global - UK court allows Palestine Action to challenge government ban

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'