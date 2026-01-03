Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot built by Elon Musk’s xAI, has said it is racing to tighten safeguards after users reported that the chatbot generated sexualised images of women and children.

Grok said: "We've identified lapses in safeguards and are urgently fixing them."

It added that "CSAM is illegal and prohibited," referring to child sexual abuse material.

The complaints emerged after an "edit image" button was rolled out on Grok in late December, allowing users to modify images on the platform.

Some users said the tool was used to partially or completely remove clothing from images of women or children.

Grok later acknowledged that the safeguard failures had resulted in "isolated cases where users prompted for and received AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing."

The company said improvements were underway to block such requests entirely, adding that no system was "100 percent foolproof."

Related TRT World - Is Musk’s Grok 3 really the AI game-changer he claims?

Rising concerns