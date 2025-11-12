TÜRKİYE
Ukraine's security chief in Istanbul for talks on resuming prisoner exchanges with Russia
During the last round of direct talks in Istanbul, which took place on July 23, Russia and Ukraine agreed on the exchange of prisoners of war and civilians.
The last round of direct talks took place in Istanbul on July 23. / Reuters
November 12, 2025

Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov has arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye for direct talks with Russia, heading the Ukrainian delegation. The talks are taking place on Tuesday.

In a statement on Telegram, Umerov named the resumption of war prisoner exchanges with Russia as the purpose of his visit.

"These days, I will be working in Türkiye and the Middle East to unblock the exchange process. There was an agreement, and we need to implement it," he said.

According to Umerov, meetings are scheduled in Türkiye to discuss the resumption of exchanges. He did not specify who exactly would participate in the meetings.

During the last round of direct talks in Istanbul, which took place on July 23, Russia and Ukraine agreed on the exchange of prisoners of war and civilians.

In addition, Moscow has proposed to Kiev to form three groups that will work online on political, humanitarian and military issues. Later, the Kremlin said that Moscow had not received a response from Kiev to this proposal.

Apart from Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and partly Saudi Arabia and Qatar have mediated humanitarian exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.

SOURCE:AA
