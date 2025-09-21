WAR ON GAZA
Israel's opposition leaders unite in new forum to plan post-Netanyahu future
The forum will create a committee tasked with drafting the core principles of a prospective government, according to a joint statement.
Yair Lapid says in the joint statement that the new forum principles include preparing a new constitution. / Reuters Archive
September 21, 2025

Leaders of Israel's opposition parties announced that they have established a joint forum aimed at strengthening political coordination against the ruling coalition and outlining the framework for a future government.

The announcement followed a meeting between opposition leader Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beiteinu party chief Avigdor Lieberman, and fellow opposition figures Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan.

In a joint statement after the talks, the leaders said they agreed to make the new Party Leaders Forum a permanent body and to hold its next session immediately after Yom Kippur—the Jewish Day of Atonement, which begins on the evening of Wednesday, October 1 and ends on the evening of Thursday, October 2.

According to the statement, the forum will create a committee tasked with drafting the core principles of a prospective government.

These principles will include preparing a new constitution, implementing the principle of universal service, and safeguarding Israel’s character as a "Jewish, democratic and Zionist" state.

The opposition leaders also said that former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz are expected to join the forum's next meeting.

The statement underscored that the primary goal of the initiative is to "tighten the ranks within the opposition in preparation for the next political phase."

Diminishing respect

On September 19, Golan said that the Israeli public is ready for a new government that understands what needs to be done "to save Israel."

"Anyone who continues to disqualify the Arabs as political partners, especially at this critical moment, is aligning with the extreme right, doesn't understand how dangerous the current government is, and how grave our reality is today," Golan said in response to claims that blame the October 7 surprise blitz on Arab Israelis.

On September 20, he said the new government will restore Israel's diminished respect.

"We will restore the rule of law, statesmanship, and mutual respect to Israel," he said.

Israel has been growing increasingly isolated internationally over its genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed over 65,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
