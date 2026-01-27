WORLD
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
Azerbaijani authorities say three suspects linked to Daesh attempted an attack on a foreign embassy in Baku.
Authorities in Azerbaijan say a Daesh-K plot to attack a foreign embassy in Baku was stopped before it could be carried out. / AP Archive
January 27, 2026

Authorities in Azerbaijan said on Tuesday they had arrested three individuals planning an attack on a foreign embassy in the capital Baku at the instructions of Daesh-K, the Afghan offshoot of Daesh terror group.

In a statement, the State Security Service said the three men, whom it named, had conspired with members of Daesh-K, obtained weapons and planned to attack a foreign embassy before they were apprehended by security forces.

The statement did not name the foreign embassy. One of the men was born in 2000, and the two others in 2005.

Daesh-K claimed responsibility for the 2024 Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow which left at least 145 people dead.

There have been a number of Daesh-linked plots foiled in the majority-Muslim regions of Russia, where the group is listed as a banned terrorist organisation, and in Central Asia.

Azerbaijan, a South Caucasus country of some 10 million people bordering Russia and Iran, is a secular country with a predominantly Muslim population, the majority of whom are Shiites.

In its statement, Azerbaijani authorities said the suspects had been arrested on charges of "preparation for terrorism" on the basis of religious hostility. They said the investigation was ongoing.

In a separate case, an Azerbaijani court sentenced a man affiliated with Daesh-K to 13 years in prison on terrorism charges last October after finding him guilty of plotting an attack on a synagogue in Baku with a Molotov cocktail in December 2024.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
