Authorities in Azerbaijan said on Tuesday they had arrested three individuals planning an attack on a foreign embassy in the capital Baku at the instructions of Daesh-K, the Afghan offshoot of Daesh terror group.

In a statement, the State Security Service said the three men, whom it named, had conspired with members of Daesh-K, obtained weapons and planned to attack a foreign embassy before they were apprehended by security forces.

The statement did not name the foreign embassy. One of the men was born in 2000, and the two others in 2005.

Daesh-K claimed responsibility for the 2024 Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow which left at least 145 people dead.