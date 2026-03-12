WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
Oil prices spike over $115 a barrel as war on Iran enters day 10
Oil prices have shattered past the $100 ceiling for the first time since 2022, briefly hitting $119 on March 9 as the war on Iran, which intensified over the weekend, entered its 10th day.
Oil prices spike over $115 a barrel as war on Iran enters day 10
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 12, 2026

Oil prices surged past $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022, spiking near $120 per barrel on March 9 before falling back slightly.

Brent crude, the international standard, climbed to $119.50 per barrel, and the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States, peaked at $119.48, both before nudging down slightly as the war on Iran entered its 10th day.

RECOMMENDED

The last time Brent and US crude futures traded near these levels was in 2022 following Russia's full-scale offensive.

Analysts say the latest surge is driven by fears of supply disruptions in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as escalating military tensions in the region, including attacks on energy facilities.

Explore
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions
Trump threatens Iran following fresh attacks on Gulf states and Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Attack at Michigan synagogue was a ‘targeted act of violence', says FBI