The party responsible for plunging our region into an unprecedented crisis is Israel, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, warning that Israel must not be allowed to use the conflict to cover up its crimes and occupation policies.

Fidan made the remarks during a joint press conference in Doha on Thursday, where he met Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as part of a regional diplomatic tour aimed at de-escalating tensions.

He warned that US-Israeli attacks launched during an ongoing diplomatic negotiation had expanded in scope, turning the region into a vast conflict zone and shaking global stability.

“We condemn and reject attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and the public. Türkiye stands with Qatar and will continue to do so,” Fidan said.

At the same time, he issued a clear message to Iran, stressing that attacks against regional countries were unacceptable.

“No matter the justification, Iran’s attacks on regional countries undermine the foundations of regional stability. They are unacceptable and serve neither Iran nor the region,” he said.

“Just as attacks against Iran are wrong, so too are Iran’s attacks on regional countries without justification.”

Fidan also urged Tehran to act with a sense of “historic responsibility” and called for an immediate halt to escalation that could lead to “irreparable and lasting fractures” among regional states. He further warned against actions threatening maritime security, highlighting risks to global trade and energy routes.

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