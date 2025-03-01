The Israeli army is preparing to resume its brutal war on Palestine’s Gaza if no agreement is reached to extend the ceasefire, Israel's broadcasting authority has reported.

“Achieving calm in Gaza requires an active agreement; otherwise, the only two options are the release of prisoners or war,” the broadcaster said, citing a senior Israeli security source on Saturday evening.

The broadcaster also quoted sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying he is not currently interested in moving to the second stage of the prisoner exchange deal.

However, Israeli Channel 13, citing unnamed Israeli officials, reported: "Netanyahu is leaning toward extending the ceasefire for several more days before the potential return to fighting in Gaza."

‘More intense than before’