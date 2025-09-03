WORLD
2 min read
Israel violates Syria's sovereignty again, carrying out a raid in Quneitra
Syria has denounced Israeli assaults on its territory, affirming its right to defend its land and people by all means guaranteed under international law.
Israel violates Syria's sovereignty again, carrying out a raid in Quneitra
Israel detains 7 Syrians in overnight raid on southwestern Syria town. / Reuters
September 3, 2025

Seven Syrians were detained by the Israeli forces in an overnight raid into the Quneitra countryside, southwestern Syria, according to local media.

Al-Ikhbariya TV reported on Wednesday that Israeli forces entered the Jubata al-Khashab town in the northern Quneitra countryside, which is located within the disengagement zone in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in the south of the country.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Israel intensified its offensive last month in southern Syria, with warplanes flying over the Quneitra and Daraa provinces and ground forces entering Syrian territory.

Israeli military vehicles also advanced into the Eastern Samadaniyah village in the Quneitra countryside, raiding a residential home.

Israel's violations

Throughout August, the Israeli army carried out four incursions into Quneitra province.

RECOMMENDED

The incursions mark a continuation of Israel’s repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty, which have included air strikes and ground incursions in the south of the country.

Syria has denounced recent Israeli assaults on its territory, affirming its right to defend its land and people by all means guaranteed under international law.

Following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes targeting military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defence installations, according to reports.

Israel also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Syria condemns Israeli assaults on its territory, urges international action to stop violations


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes
Trump warns of further US air strikes in Nigeria
Internet and phone networks go dark in Iran — reports
FBI takes over investigation into fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota