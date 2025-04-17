BIZTECH
3 min read
China bans ads for vehicles with 'smart' or 'autonomous' driving
A fatal incident involving a Xiaomi car has triggered new regulatory steps in China to limit the misleading marketing of driving assistance systems.
00:00
China bans ads for vehicles with 'smart' or 'autonomous' driving
Regulators are aiming to reduce fire and safety risks as EV and hybrid sales surge in China. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

China is banning automakers from using the terms "smart driving" and "autonomous driving" when they advertise driving assistance features, and it will tighten scrutiny of such technology upgrades.

The mandate on vehicle advertising was delivered by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in its meeting with nearly 60 representatives from automakers on Wednesday, according to a transcript seen by Reuters and confirmed by one of the attendees.

The move follows a fatal accident involving Xiaomi's best-selling SU7 sedan in March that triggered widespread concerns over vehicle safety.

Preliminary findings showed the Xiaomi car caught fire after hitting a cement roadside pole at a speed of 97 kph (60 mph) seconds after its driver took over control from the advanced driving assistance system (ADAS).

The ministry confirmed the meeting in a short statement that said it provided clarity to automakers about new requirements published in February involving driving-related over-the-air technology upgrades of intelligent and connected vehicles.

Under the updated rule, automakers are no longer allowed to test and improve their ADAS via remote software updates for vehicles already delivered to customers without approval, according to the meeting transcript.

They are now required to carry out enough tests to verify reliability and to obtain approval from the authorities before such roll-outs.

Huawei, which supplies its ADAS to at least seven brands, including Audi in China, was among the firms that attended the meeting, according to the transcript.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - China's Xiaomi SU7 EV crash under investigation as company shares data

Tightening scrutiny on EVs

The regulatory move comes as automakers have been rushing to launch new models equipped with ADAS, touting the "smart driving" capability as a key selling point to battle a brutal price war that has extended into the third year in the world's largest auto market.

BYD escalated the competition in February when it rolled out at least 21 affordable models priced from less than $10,000 that are equipped with free "smart driving" features.

Many of its peers, including Leapmotor and Toyota followed suit, introducing affordable vehicles with similar features.

The Chinese regulators are tightening the scrutiny on electric vehicle technologies as the industry has grown faster than expected, with sales of EVs and hybrids accounting for more than half of total vehicle sales late last year, a milestone achieved ahead of policymakers' schedule.

The regulators are also tightening regulations on EV battery standards, aiming to reduce the risks of fire and explosions.

Analysts and industry sources cautioned that the stricter regulatory rules would increase costs and slow the pace of technology development and adoption.

But it could also accelerate a long-overdue consolidation in China's crowded auto industry that has been grappling with overcapacity, they added.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Trump's Greenland tariff threat raises geopolitical risks in Europe: Fitch
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
Geoeconomic confrontation emerges as top global risk for 2026: WEF
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Cambodia orders liquidation of bank linked to accused scam boss