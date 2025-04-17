China is banning automakers from using the terms "smart driving" and "autonomous driving" when they advertise driving assistance features, and it will tighten scrutiny of such technology upgrades.

The mandate on vehicle advertising was delivered by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in its meeting with nearly 60 representatives from automakers on Wednesday, according to a transcript seen by Reuters and confirmed by one of the attendees.

The move follows a fatal accident involving Xiaomi's best-selling SU7 sedan in March that triggered widespread concerns over vehicle safety.

Preliminary findings showed the Xiaomi car caught fire after hitting a cement roadside pole at a speed of 97 kph (60 mph) seconds after its driver took over control from the advanced driving assistance system (ADAS).

The ministry confirmed the meeting in a short statement that said it provided clarity to automakers about new requirements published in February involving driving-related over-the-air technology upgrades of intelligent and connected vehicles.

Under the updated rule, automakers are no longer allowed to test and improve their ADAS via remote software updates for vehicles already delivered to customers without approval, according to the meeting transcript.

They are now required to carry out enough tests to verify reliability and to obtain approval from the authorities before such roll-outs.

Huawei, which supplies its ADAS to at least seven brands, including Audi in China, was among the firms that attended the meeting, according to the transcript.