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Russia ready to supply surplus gas to EU
Ukraine and Russia accused each other of violating a truce in place for Orthodox Easter thousands of times.
Russia ready to supply surplus gas to EU
Ukraine and Russia accused each other of violating a truce. / AP
8 hours ago

Russia is ready to continue supplying gas to the European Union if volumes remain after supplies to alternative markets, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

"There is plenty of it for now. But alternative markets are very voracious; there are a great many requests for supplies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday.

However, Europe will find a way to buy gas even if Russia does not supply it, Peskov said.

"There are so many gas liquefaction plants, both in Europe and in the Middle East, that this process, this spot market, functions like a living organism," Peskov added.

Trading blames

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia accused each other of violating a truce in place for Orthodox Easter thousands of times, as the war dragged through its fifth year.

Both sides had agreed to observe the ceasefire, which Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Thursday.

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Russia will not extend a truce with Ukraine over Orthodox Easter unless the Ukrainian President accepts its terms, Peskov said in an interview.

"Sustainable peace can come when we secure our interests and achieve the goals we set from the very start. This can be done literally today. But Zelenskyy must accept these well-known solutions," Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.

"Until Zelenskyy musters the courage to assume this responsibility, the special military operation will continue after the truce expires," Peskov added, referring to the war in Ukraine.

RelatedTRT World - Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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