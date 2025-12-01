Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has pledged "absolute loyalty" to the Venezuelan people as tensions with the administration of US President Donald Trump continued to rise.

Speaking outside the presidential palace on Monday alongside senior officials during a gathering of ruling PSUV party activists, Maduro said he remained committed to the legacy of Hugo Chavez and to defending Venezuela’s sovereignty.

"Be sure that just as I swore before the body of our commander Chavez, I swear to you absolute loyalty until beyond when we can live this beautiful and heroic history," he said.

"Be sure that I will never fail you, never, ever, never."

Maduro’s speech came as Washington intensified pressure on Caracas.

The US has launched at least 21 strikes on alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific since September, killing at least 83 people.

Trump has also threatened to extend operations to land, warned that Venezuelan airspace "should be considered closed," and designated the Cartel de los Soles — which Washington says includes Maduro — as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Maduro denies any involvement in criminal activity.

Related TRT World - 'Many options on table' — White House says Trump to meet advisers to discuss Venezuela

Peace with ‘sovereignty,’ not ‘a slave’s peace’