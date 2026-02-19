More than 150 former ministers, diplomats and ambassadors across the world have accused the French foreign minister of spreading disinformation about UN’s Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese over remarks she allegedly made targeting Israel.

“In an era of escalating global disinformation, it is deeply concerning that the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, has relied upon and amplified manipulated content in remarks concerning Ms. Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the diplomats wrote in an open letter issued on Wednesday.

The letter followed Barrot’s call last week for Albanese’s resignation over comments she allegedly made about Israel at a conference on Gaza, which the signatories described as a “digitally distorted version” of her remarks.

They said a senior official’s amplification of disputed or manipulated material raises “serious concerns” about verification standards and the protection of independent UN mandate holders.

“This issue extends beyond any individual mandate-holder. It raises broader concerns about the integrity of multilateral institutions and the responsibility of Member States to ensure that UN experts can carry out their mandates free from political interference or disinformation,” the letter said.

‘Heightened responsibility’

Warning that disinformation undermines trust in multilateral institutions and fosters division among member states, the diplomats stressed that public officials have a “heightened responsibility” to exercise verification and restraint when addressing UN experts.

“This controversy must not divert attention from the mass killing of civilians and the catastrophic humanitarian and human rights crisis in Gaza. Leaders have a collective responsibility under international law to protect civilians, prevent further atrocities, and ensure accountability,” they added.

Reaffirming France’s “leading role” in defending international law and multilateral cooperation, the letter called on the Foreign Ministry to retract and correct inaccurate remarks about Albanese, reaffirm its commitment to the independence of UN mandate holders, and uphold its obligations to protect multilateral institutions.