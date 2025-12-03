Some 600 experts began work on Monday on the next major UN climate report, as the international consensus on global warming is challenged by US President Donald Trump, who deems the science a "hoax".

French Ecological Transition Minister Monique Barbut, whose country is hosting the five-day meeting in a Paris suburb, told the scientists their "extremely precious" work is crucial as multilateralism has weakened.

"There is also something that should concern us all: the rise of climate-related disinformation on our social media, in our newspapers and even at the heart of our political institutions," Barbut said.

"Too many people deny the results of your work," she told the experts from more than 100 countries gathered in a skyscraper in Saint-Denis for the opening of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) meeting.

Their work faces hurdles in the face of a US administration whose president called climate change the "greatest con job ever" and a "hoax" during a speech at the United Nations in September.

One of the co-chairs of an IPCC working group is US climate expert Katherine Calvin, who was fired from her job as chief scientist at NASA following cuts ordered by the Trump administration.

"The statements, for example, from the American administration on the origin of climate change, the fact that it's a hoax, if you will, we still find that quite surprising," said an official at the French Ecological Transition Ministry who requested anonymity.

Veto power

The previous IPCC report, released in 2023, had warned that the world was on track to exceed the 1.5C warming threshold by 2030.

The UN now says that the safer limit will be breached earlier than feared, greatly increasing the risk of violent storms, floods and droughts and irreversible changes to nature.

The meeting in France launches a process that will culminate with the IPCC's Seventh Assessment Report (AR7), due to be published in 2028 or 2029.