Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
A new ceasefire has been reached in Sweida city in southern Syria after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups.
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes. / AA
July 16, 2025

Syrian government forces have begun withdrawing from the southern city of Sweida, implementing a ceasefire agreement reached earlier in the day with the city's Druze religious leaders, state news agency SANA has reported.

The withdrawal comes on Wednesday, “after the end of the army’s mission to pursue outlaw groups,” and follows a deal between the Syrian government and local Druze clerics.

The Interior Ministry confirmed a new ceasefire agreement in Sweida on Wednesday, which includes full reintegration of the province under central government authority, according to the news agency.

The deal was announced amid Israeli strikes targeting Damascus, Sweida and Daraa in southwestern Syria.

Clashes had erupted between armed Druze militias and Bedouin groups in Sweida.

According to the ministry, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 were injured in the violence.​​​​​​​

