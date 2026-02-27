The latest escalation, in which Pakistani air strikes hit Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia on Friday morning and the four-hour border clash that left at least eight Afghan and twelve Pakistani soldiers dead, did not happen overnight.

The tension built up over the years as the mountainous region on the border of the two neighbouring countries became a haven for terrorists, and attacks inside Pakistan accelerated dramatically after 2021.

From Islamabad's perspective, the turning point was the return of the Afghan Taliban to power in August 2021, following the Doha Agreement and the withdrawal of US-led forces.

Pakistan had initially welcomed the Taliban's takeover, with then-Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly saying that the Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery". But soon after, according to Pakistani security officials , the strategic optimism gave way to a harsh security concern: a resurgent Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The TTP, formed in 2007 as an umbrella for terror outfits in Pakistan's northwest, had long operated across the porous border. During the US invasion of Afghanistan in the 2000s, TTP militants supported the Afghan Taliban and enjoyed cross-border sanctuaries , just as Afghan Taliban elements had once found refuge in Pakistan's tribal belt.

When the Taliban returned to Kabul in 2021, Pakistan expected cooperation against anti-Pakistan terrorists. Instead, Islamabad argues, the TTP found renewed space to reorganise on Afghan territory.

According to Pakistan’s military, terrorist attacks began to rise in 2021 — the same year power changed hands in Kabul. That year, 193 terrorists were killed in Pakistan compared to the loss of 592 law enforcement personnel, a 1:3 ratio.

By 2025, 2,597 terrorists were eliminated while 1,235 security officials and civilians were killed — a reversal of the ratio to 2:1.

Independent monitors, such as the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project, have also recorded rising levels of terrorism in Pakistan since 2022.

Attacks claimed by the TTP, from suicide bombings to ambushes on security installations, have steadily increased.