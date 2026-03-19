Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has accused Cesar Chavez of sexually assaulting her in the 1960s, saying she was pressured into one encounter and forced into another, as new reporting has detailed broader allegations against the late labour organiser.

Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers union with Chavez, said in a statement that she decided to speak out following a multi-year investigation published Wednesday that outlined a pattern of alleged sexual misconduct.

The report included testimonies from women who said Chavez molested and assaulted them when they were minors.

Huerta said her first sexual encounter with Chavez occurred after she was "manipulated and pressured" and "didn't feel I could say no because he was someone that I admired, my boss and the leader of the movement."

She said the second encounter was forced "against my will, and in an environment where I felt trapped."