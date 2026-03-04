Nepal set up polling centres on Wednesday for one of its most hotly contested elections since the end of civil war in 2006, six months after deadly anti-corruption protests toppled the government.

The Himalayan republic will elect a new parliament on Thursday, replacing the interim government that has led the country of 30 million people since the September 2025 uprising in which at least 77 people were killed.

In the heart of the capital, at Kathmandu's Durbar Square — a UN World Heritage site of pagoda temples and medieval splendour — election officials were erecting polling booths set to open soon after dawn on Thursday.

Sushila Karki, the interim prime minister, has urged people to vote "without any fear".

Helicopters have flown voter materials to snowbound mountain regions across Nepal, home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks, including Mount Everest.

But this time, attention has shifted to the hot farming plains south of the capital, where all three prime ministerial hopefuls are contesting seats — a departure from past elections that focused on Kathmandu.

Related TRT World - Nepal kicks off election campaign months after deadly protests ousted government

That includes the usually sleepy eastern town of Jhapa, the site of a head-to-head contest between two key rivals.

KP Sharma Oli, the 74-year-old Marxist leader ousted as prime minister last year and seeking a return to power, is being challenged in his home constituency by former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician.