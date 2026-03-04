WORLD
3 min read
Nepal heads to crucial post-uprising election as main rivals battle seats outside capital
Six months after deadly anti-corruption protests toppled the government, nearly 19 million voters prepare to elect a new parliament in a tightly contested race stretching from Kathmandu to the Terai plains.
Nepal heads to crucial post-uprising election as main rivals battle seats outside capital
Nepali army soldiers patrol on a street a day ahead of Nepal's general election, in Damak, Jhapa district, Nepal, March 4 2026. / Reuters
10 hours ago

Nepal set up polling centres on Wednesday for one of its most hotly contested elections since the end of civil war in 2006, six months after deadly anti-corruption protests toppled the government.

The Himalayan republic will elect a new parliament on Thursday, replacing the interim government that has led the country of 30 million people since the September 2025 uprising in which at least 77 people were killed.

In the heart of the capital, at Kathmandu's Durbar Square — a UN World Heritage site of pagoda temples and medieval splendour — election officials were erecting polling booths set to open soon after dawn on Thursday.

Sushila Karki, the interim prime minister, has urged people to vote "without any fear".

Helicopters have flown voter materials to snowbound mountain regions across Nepal, home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks, including Mount Everest.

But this time, attention has shifted to the hot farming plains south of the capital, where all three prime ministerial hopefuls are contesting seats — a departure from past elections that focused on Kathmandu.

RelatedTRT World - Nepal kicks off election campaign months after deadly protests ousted government

That includes the usually sleepy eastern town of Jhapa, the site of a head-to-head contest between two key rivals.

KP Sharma Oli, the 74-year-old Marxist leader ousted as prime minister last year and seeking a return to power, is being challenged in his home constituency by former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician.

RECOMMENDED

While nearly 19 million voters are registered nationwide, the Jhapa-5 constituency — with around 163,000 voters — will determine whether Oli secures his seat or whether Shah enters parliament.

'High-risk area'

Shah, from the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has cast himself as a symbol of youth-driven political change, encouraging voters to "ring the bell" of change, in reference to the party symbol.

"This is a high-risk area — the competition is between the popular candidates," said Jhapa chief election officer Bidur Kumar Karki, saying both police and soldiers have been deployed.

RelatedTRT World - Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections

"We feel that this place is secure and there has been no incident... I would request all voters to actively participate in the voting."

Police in Jhapa were busy erecting fences on Wednesday to direct voters when polling opens, AFP reporters saw.

Also in the race is Gagan Thapa, 49, the new head of the country's oldest party, Nepali Congress, who has told AFP he wanted to end the "old age" club of revolving veteran leaders.

Thapa is running in the Sarlahi constituency, a mainly farming district bordering India.

More than half of Nepal's population lives in the rural plains of Nepal's southern Madesh district in the lush "terai" grasslands fed by Himalayan snowmelt.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan