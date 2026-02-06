Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye's southern and eastern provinces on February 6, 2023, inflicted a direct economic cost of $104 billion and an indirect cost of $150 billion, calling them "one of the worst disasters in our history".
"By demonstrating the finest example of state-nation solidarity, we have healed the wounds caused by the earthquake together," President Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye has "once again shown the world its strength".
Rejecting criticism of the government's response, Erdogan said authorities "did not succumb to toxic politics aimed at intimidating us and breaking our will", claiming that within three years the affected cities were rebuilt and revitalised.
According to Türkiye's Strategy and Budget Office (SBB), the country has spent 3.6 trillion Turkish liras (around $91.5 billion) over the past three years on recovery efforts, with Kahramanmaras and Hatay at the centre of reconstruction.
Housing was prioritised, with 433,667 homes and 21,690 workplaces allocated through lotteries, while permanent housing construction has been completed.
Billions were also directed toward education, healthcare, infrastructure, energy, transport and employment support across 11 provinces.
The SBB said recovery is largely complete following long-term and intensive efforts, with significant progress made in restoring public services, economic activity and social life in the earthquake-hit region.