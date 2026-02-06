Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye's southern and eastern provinces on February 6, 2023, inflicted a direct economic cost of $104 billion and an indirect cost of $150 billion, calling them "one of the worst disasters in our history".

"By demonstrating the finest example of state-nation solidarity, we have healed the wounds caused by the earthquake together," President Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye has "once again shown the world its strength".

Rejecting criticism of the government's response, Erdogan said authorities "did not succumb to toxic politics aimed at intimidating us and breaking our will", claiming that within three years the affected cities were rebuilt and revitalised.