WORLD
2 min read
US did not consult with Israel on Syria: Trump
The US wants Syria to succeed, Trump says, adding that not consulting Israel before recognising the new Syrian government was "the right thing to do".
US did not consult with Israel on Syria: Trump
US President Donald Trump gestures, while he boards Air Force One, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 15, 2025

President Donald Trump said he did not consult ally Israel about the US decision to recognise Syria's new government, despite deep Israeli suspicion of President Ahmed Alsharaa's administration.

"I didn't ask them about that. I thought it was the right thing to do. I've been given a lot of credit for doing it. Look, we want Syria to succeed," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, shortly after departing Abu Dhabi at the close of a four-day Middle East trip.

President Donald Trump said the US lifted sanctions on Syria to promote a "fresh start" for the country.

‘Crippling sanctions’

Trump announced on May 13 the end to the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria in response to demands from Alsharaa's allies in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Syria first came under a broad range of US sanctions at the end of the 1970s as dictator Hafez al Assad took power through an internal party coup and seized the presidency in 1970.

The intensity of US sanctions increased in 2011 as human rights abuses by the brutal Bashar al Assad regime made global headlines in the wake of civil war.

RECOMMENDED

Speaking at a Gulf-US summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Trump said the decision came after talking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“After discussing the situation with Crown Prince Mohammed and President Erdogan of Türkiye, I'm also ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a fresh start. It gives (Syria) a chance for greatness," he said.

Erdogan said the US president's decision to lift sanctions on Syria carries historic importance.

During the meeting, Erdogan expressed Ankara’s desire for Syria to be a stable, prosperous nation that collaborates with its regional neighbours and poses no threat to them, citing Türkiye's ongoing efforts to achieve this goal.

RelatedTRT Global - Analysis: Trump’s outreach to Syria marks major policy shift

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war