The African Union has suspended Madagascar hours after the leader of a military coup said he would be sworn in as the country's president.

"The rule of law must prevail over the rule of force," said AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in a statement on Wednesday, noting the suspension was with immediate effect.

President Andry Rajoelina fled the country, fearing for his safety, after weeks of anti-government "Gen-Z" protests, which were joined by military factions over water and electricity shortages, with his firing of the entire government only exacerbating calls for his resignation.

From an undisclosed location, he attempted to dissolve the National Assembly by decree.

The National Assembly disregarded the decree and voted to impeach him on Tuesday.

Shortly after, Colonel Michael Randrianirina and his elite CAPSAT military unit announced that the military had taken control, dissolved most state institutions and would install a transitional government.