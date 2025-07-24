WORLD
2 min read
French president, wife sue right-wing US podcaster for claiming Brigitte Macron was born male
The lawsuit accuses Candace Owens of using her popular podcast to spread "verifiably false and devastating lies" about the Macrons.
French president, wife sue right-wing US podcaster for claiming Brigitte Macron was born male
French President's wife Brigitte Macron attends a ceremony during their visit to The British Museum in London earlier this month. / Reuters
July 24, 2025

A lawyer for France's first couple said they'll be seeking “substantial” damages from US conservative influencer Candace Owens if she persists with claims that President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, is a man.

The lawyer, Tom Clare, said in an interview with CNN that a defamation suit filed Wednesday for the Macrons in a Delaware court was “really a last resort” after a fruitless year-long effort to engage with Owens and requests that she “do the right thing: tell the truth, stop spreading these lies”.

“Each time we've done that, she mocked the Macrons, she mocked our efforts to set the record straight,” Clare said. “Enough is enough, it was time to hold her accountable.”

The complaint against Owens lays out “extensive evidence” that Brigitte Macron “was born a woman, she's always been a woman”, he said.

“We’ll put forward our damage claim at trial, but if she continues to double down between now and the time of trial, it will be a substantial award,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

In Paris, the presidential office had no immediate comment.

The Macrons have been married since 2007, and Emmanuel Macron has been France's president since 2017.

The couple first met at the high school where he was a student and she was a teacher. Brigitte Macron was then Brigitte Auziere, a married mother of three children.

Emmanuel Macron moved to Paris for his last year of high school, but promised to marry Brigitte. She later moved to the French capital to join him and divorced before they finally married.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff