Türkiye and the United Kingdom have signed a new agreement to support the maintenance and operation of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, marking another step in strengthening defence ties between the two allies.

The deal was finalised in London on Wednesday during talks between Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and British Defence Secretary John Healey.

The agreement focuses on technical and logistical support for the aircraft under the Eurofighter Typhoon program, according to Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry, and is aimed at ensuring the jets’ long-term readiness.

Related TRT World - Erdogan, Starmer sign Eurofighter Typhoon jets deal

Support deal builds on major jet purchase