Türkiye and the United Kingdom have signed a new agreement to support the maintenance and operation of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, marking another step in strengthening defence ties between the two allies.
The deal was finalised in London on Wednesday during talks between Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and British Defence Secretary John Healey.
The agreement focuses on technical and logistical support for the aircraft under the Eurofighter Typhoon program, according to Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry, and is aimed at ensuring the jets’ long-term readiness.
Support deal builds on major jet purchase
The latest pact follows a broader £8 billion ($10.7 billion) agreement signed last year for Türkiye to acquire 20 Typhoon jets, along with related equipment and munitions.
Officials said a separate procurement contract tied to the program had already been concluded in October, paving the way for the current maintenance-focused deal.
Strategic partnership gaining momentum
During their meeting, Güler and Healey also discussed expanding defence cooperation, with both sides signalling a commitment to deepen military collaboration in the coming years.
The UK, a key partner in the Eurofighter consortium, has been one of Türkiye’s strongest backers in securing the deal, which came after months of negotiations and the removal of Germany’s veto on the sale in 2024.