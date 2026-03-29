Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass.

This follows the ban on Muslims from Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, as Muslims were also unable to perform their Eid prayer at the holy site for the first time in centuries.

Israeli authorities also continued to bar Muslims from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest mosque in Islam, for the fourth consecutive week, keeping the site closed since late February under the pretext of security conditions linked to the ongoing war with Iran.

Israel’s illegal actions show that they are attacking not only Muslims’ freedom of religion, but also that of Christians.

In a statement, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said Pizzaballa, along with the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Ielpo, was stopped while heading privately to the church and “was compelled to turn back.”