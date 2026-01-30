Israeli warplanes have bombed southern Lebanon again, hitting areas near Zahrani and other rural sites in a new breach of the ceasefire, according to Lebanon's official news agency.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported late on Friday that a series of Israeli strikes targeted villages in the Zahrani district, with explosions heard as far away as the coastal city of Sidon.

Separately, the agency said further air strikes targeted a valley between al-Mseilih, Tuffahata and al-Najjariyah in southern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes carried out intense strikes starting around 7:30 pm, hitting the valley between the towns of Zefta and al-Nmeiriyeh, as well as valleys between the towns of Azza and Kafra, NNA said.

The heavy strikes caused electricity outages in the areas of Tuffahata, al-Mseilih, al-Najjariyah, al-Dadawiyah and al-Maamariyah, the agency added.

No casualties were reported.

The Israeli army claimed it was targeting "Hezbollah infrastructure sites" in southern Lebanon.

Israeli ceasefire violations have killed and wounded hundreds of Lebanese, while Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, in addition to other Lebanese areas it has held for decades.



Israel began military attacks against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated them into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000 others.