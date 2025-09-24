Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday at UN headquarters in New York, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as pressing regional and global crises.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan stressed the importance of dialogue with France and voiced Ankara’s readiness to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, and defence.

He also underlined Türkiye’s determination to revitalise relations with the European Union, saying swift activation of key mechanisms would benefit both sides.

‘Just and lasting peace’

Turning to international issues, Erdogan said Türkiye is committed to efforts for a “just and lasting peace” between Russia and Ukraine, calling for negotiations held in Istanbul to continue in a results-oriented manner.