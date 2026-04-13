Iran rejected a US proposal during talks in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, to establish a legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz that would include a US role, the country’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad has said.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Nikzad said on Monday that Tehran offered to dilute 430 kilogrammes of enriched uranium during the negotiations as a guarantee regarding its nuclear programme and to demonstrate goodwill.

He said a coalition was planned to be formed to dilute the enriched uranium with the participation of the US and Saudi Arabia, but Washington withdrew from the proposal.

Nikzad also said Iran requested the imposition of fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and that the US sought to become a partner in the arrangement, which Tehran rejected.

Hormuz framework