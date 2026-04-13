WAR ON IRAN
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Iran rejects US bid to share control of Strait of Hormuz
Iran offered to the United States to dilute 430 kilogrammes of enriched uranium as a nuclear programme guarantee, deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament Ali Nikzad says.
Iran rejects US bid to share control of Strait of Hormuz
Iranian media said the failure to reach a framework agreement in the talks was due to what they described as excessive US demands. / Reuters
18 hours ago

Iran rejected a US proposal during talks in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, to establish a legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz that would include a US role, the country’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad has said.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Nikzad said on Monday that Tehran offered to dilute 430 kilogrammes of enriched uranium during the negotiations as a guarantee regarding its nuclear programme and to demonstrate goodwill.

He said a coalition was planned to be formed to dilute the enriched uranium with the participation of the US and Saudi Arabia, but Washington withdrew from the proposal.

Nikzad also said Iran requested the imposition of fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and that the US sought to become a partner in the arrangement, which Tehran rejected.

Hormuz framework

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He added: “Washington went so far as to say: Let’s establish a legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz that includes the Americans as well.”

“They (Americans) learned during the 40-day war that victory is not determined by speeches on social media, but by the will of the people and superiority on the ground,” he added.

Washington and Tehran, which agreed on a two-week ceasefire last week, held rare direct talks Saturday in Islamabad to end the war that started on February 28, but the discussions ended early Sunday without an agreement.

Iranian media said the failure to reach a framework agreement in the talks was due to what they described as excessive US demands.

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