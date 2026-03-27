POLITICS
2 min read
Rapper-turned-reformer Balendra Shah sweeps to power as Nepal's youngest PM
After a landslide election win, the 35-year-old outsider faces urgent tests on jobs, stability and justice over deadly protest crackdowns
Rapper-turned-reformer Balendra Shah sweeps to power as Nepal's youngest PM
Nepal's president administers the oath of office to newly appointed Prime Minister Balendra Shah in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 27 2026. / Reuters
March 27, 2026

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah was sworn in as prime minister of Nepal on Friday, tasked with restoring political stability and creating jobs in the poor Himalayan nation long troubled by fragile governments and weak growth prospects.

Shah became prime minister after his three-year-old Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won 182 seats in the 275-member parliament in the March 5 election, the first vote after the anti-corruption Gen Z protests in which 76 people were killed in September last year.

A former mayor of the capital, Kathmandu, Shah, 35, is Nepal's youngest prime minister in decades and the first Madhesi, people of the southern plains bordering India, to lead the Himalayan nation that is wedged between Asian giants India and China.

Shah, who was wearing skin-tight trousers, a matching jacket, his signature black Nepali cloth cap and sunglasses, was sworn in at the President House in the presence of diplomats and senior government officials.

“The first test of the new government lies in transparent and prompt delivery of services to people, who expect early signs of good governance from Sunday itself,” political analyst Puranjan Acharya said. Sunday is a working day in Nepal.

Acharya said Shah’s early challenge is to implement the report of a panel that investigated the violence during the anti-corruption protests, a key demand of the families of the victims. The report recommended the prosecution of those responsible for the crackdown, including then-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

RECOMMENDED

The youth-led protests were fuelled by a lack of jobs and endemic corruption in the country of 30 million people, where a fifth of the population lives in poverty and an estimated 1,500 people leave the country daily for work abroad.

Political instablity has been a bane, with 32 governments taking office since 1990 and none of them completing a five-year-term.

RelatedTRT World - Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections

The Nepali Congress party, the country's oldest party, became a distant second group in parliament with just 38 seats.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified ⁠Marxist-Leninist) of Oli, who was forced to resign after the Gen Z unrest, controls 25 members.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki led the nation through the interim period through to the parliamentary election.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran slams 'calculated' US school strike as war crime at UN
19,000 children displaced daily in Lebanon as violence escalates, UNICEF says
Israel bars Muslims from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for fourth consecutive week
UN rights chief says Iran school bombing 'evoked visceral horror,' urges end to attacks
Iran's IRGC calls on civilians to leave areas near US bases
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia reach defence 'arrangement' amid US-Israeli war on Iran
Stratcom Summit 2026 opens in Istanbul amid rising global tensions and information warfare
China denies reports of SMIC sending chipmaking tools to Iran
US land mines seen scattered in Iran pose 'extreme danger' to civilians
President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis
Protection of truth critical in 'disinformation age': Türkiye's head of communications
Netanyahu does not know how to win in any arena: former Israeli PM Bennett
US seeks control over Nord Stream gas, Russia's Lavrov says
Israel's Netanyahu plans to extend military service amid army personnel shortage
Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report