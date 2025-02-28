US President Donald Trump has abruptly ended a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a fiery exchange in the Oval Office between the leaders derailed critical talks.

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.

It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump said in a statement posted to his proprietary social media website.

"I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," he added.

The comments came after Zelenskyy got into a heated war of words with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who repeatedly accused the embattled Ukrainian leader of being ungrateful for Americans' support in Kiev's war effort.

Zelenskyy had been scheduled to have lunch with Trump and both leaders were going to sign a minerals deal during a joint news conference. Instead, Zelenskyy's armoured SUV abruptly pulled up to the door of the West Wing moments after Trump's post.

Trump asked Zelenskyy to leave the White House after their heated exchange, Fox News reported.

Tense back and forth between Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy

White House aides apparently delighted by heated exchange during the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting.

"This is going to be great television, I will say," Trump said as the meeting broke up.