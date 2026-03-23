AMERICAS
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Pilot, co-pilot killed in LaGuardia runway collision: US media
Air Canada Express jet and an airport vehicle crash during landing halts operations, worsening delays at one of the US’s busiest hubs.
Pilot, co-pilot killed in LaGuardia runway collision: US media
Emergency crews work around an Air Canada Express jet that had collided with a ground vehicle at New York's La Guardia Airport on 23, 2026. / Reuters
14 hours ago

The pilot and co-pilot of an aircraft that struck a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport were killed in the collision, US media, including CNN and NBC, reported on Monday.

Another 13 people, including 11 passengers and two first responders, were taken to the hospital with injuries, broadcaster ABC reported, citing officials briefed on the situation.

Flights cancelled

Flights were brought to a standstill at LaGuardia Airport after the crash.

New York police confirmed the aircraft struck a Port Authority vehicle, while fire officials said crews responded to an incident on one of the airport’s runways. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop, warning that disruptions could continue.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 reported the aircraft — a regional jet arriving from Montreal — hit a rescue and firefighting vehicle as it was rolling along the runway after landing.

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Authorities have not yet confirmed whether there were injuries, but images circulating online appeared to show significant damage to the plane’s nose, with emergency crews surrounding the aircraft.

Travel chaos deepens

The collision triggered widespread disruption, with departures delayed or cancelled and officials warning of traffic congestion around the airport in New York City.

The incident adds to existing problems at LaGuardia, where bad weather and staffing shortages had already slowed operations in recent days.

Passengers were urged to expect delays and use alternate routes as emergency crews worked at the scene and investigations got underway.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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