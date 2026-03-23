The pilot and co-pilot of an aircraft that struck a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport were killed in the collision, US media, including CNN and NBC, reported on Monday.

Another 13 people, including 11 passengers and two first responders, were taken to the hospital with injuries, broadcaster ABC reported, citing officials briefed on the situation.

Flights cancelled

Flights were brought to a standstill at LaGuardia Airport after the crash.

New York police confirmed the aircraft struck a Port Authority vehicle, while fire officials said crews responded to an incident on one of the airport’s runways. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop, warning that disruptions could continue.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 reported the aircraft — a regional jet arriving from Montreal — hit a rescue and firefighting vehicle as it was rolling along the runway after landing.