WAR ON GAZA
Life and death in Gaza — just an Israeli bomb apart
Over 300 Palestinians, including children, were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza.
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
March 18, 2025

Israel’s war machine never rests, launching a new wave of airstrikes across the Palestinian enclave, continuing its genocidal acts that spare no one — men, women, or children.

Israeli army says early Tuesday that it has conducted air strikes in Gaza, the largest since a ceasefire with Palestinian group Hamas took effect on January 19.

However, videos and images posted on social media by Palestinians showed scores of civilians — including babies, children, and women — killed or wounded in what appeared to be indiscriminate bombardment.

Israel has, since October 2023, killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including nearly 18,000 children and babies.

SOURCE:TRT World
