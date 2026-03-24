Iran's atomic energy organisation has said the United States and Israel attacked the Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying a projectile landed within its compound without causing damage.

A strike has hit near the facility in the southern city of Bushehr at around 21:08 local time (17:38 GMT), according to state news agency IRNA, which cited the organisation.

"The American-Zionist enemy has attacked the Bushehr nuclear power plant site again," the organisation said in a statement, adding that "a projectile hit inside the enclosure of the Bushehr power plant".

"Initial reports indicate this incident did not cause any financial or technical damage, or human casualty, and the various areas of the power plant are unharmed."

IRNA described the strike as part of continued "hostile actions" by the United States and Israel.