WAR ON IRAN
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Iran says Bushehr nuclear plant hit in US-Israeli strike
Officials says the strike, which occurred around 9:08 pm local time, caused no technical damage or casualties, leaving all sections of the facility intact.
Iran says Bushehr nuclear plant hit in US-Israeli strike
Iran accuses US, Israel of strike near Bushehr nuclear facility [File] / Reuters
March 24, 2026

Iran's atomic energy organisation has said the United States and Israel attacked the Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying a projectile landed within its compound without causing damage.

A strike has hit near the facility in the southern city of Bushehr at around 21:08 local time (17:38 GMT), according to state news agency IRNA, which cited the organisation.

"The American-Zionist enemy has attacked the Bushehr nuclear power plant site again," the organisation said in a statement, adding that "a projectile hit inside the enclosure of the Bushehr power plant".

"Initial reports indicate this incident did not cause any financial or technical damage, or human casualty, and the various areas of the power plant are unharmed."

IRNA described the strike as part of continued "hostile actions" by the United States and Israel.

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Initial reports said no casualties or damage were recorded and that all sections of the nuclear facility remain intact.

The incident marks the second reported strike near the nuclear facility in recent days.

A similar attack took place on March 17 without causing damage or injuries.

RelatedTRT World - Iran reports strikes on gas facilities despite Trump's pause signal
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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