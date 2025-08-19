Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked World Humanitarian Day with a special guest column outlining Türkiye’s humanitarian diplomacy and its steadfast alliance with Spain.

Published by Spanish daily El Pais on Tuesday, the column, titled "Compassion Beyond Borders: The Alliance of Civilizations and Humanitarian Diplomacy", drew attention to global humanitarian crises, Türkiye’s mobilisation to combat these issues, and its shared objectives with Spain.

“Today, the harsh reality we face on World Humanitarian Day is that over 300 million people lack access to their most basic humanitarian needs. This is a truth that unsettles the conscience of humanity, urging the entire world to act with responsibility,” wrote Erdogan.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye has so far provided “over 101,000 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and has conducted a humanitarian mobilisation valued at more than $40 million in support of UNRWA,” the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Related TRT Global - 'Gaza has no time to lose': Erdogan calls for urgent action to prevent total humanitarian collapse

'Two friendly nations and steadfast allies'