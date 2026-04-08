Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate phone calls with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the ceasefire process in Iran and recent developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate and Turkish presidency said.

During the call on Wednesday, Erdogan thanked Sharif for Pakistan’s role in the efforts for the truce in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

He said the “two-week peace process should be used effectively” and emphasised that Türkiye will continue to contribute to “lasting peace and stability".

Sharif also expressed appreciation for Ankara’s contributions to the ceasefire process.

The leaders exchanged views on the latest developments related to the truce and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

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Qatar

The Turkish president also held a phone call with Qatar’s emir, stating that the recently established two-week ceasefire between Iran and its adversaries had created a significant opportunity for lasting peace and stability in the region.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the ceasefire and the latest regional developments, according to the Turkish presidency.