Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate phone calls with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the ceasefire process in Iran and recent developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate and Turkish presidency said.
During the call on Wednesday, Erdogan thanked Sharif for Pakistan’s role in the efforts for the truce in the US-Israeli war on Iran.
He said the “two-week peace process should be used effectively” and emphasised that Türkiye will continue to contribute to “lasting peace and stability".
Sharif also expressed appreciation for Ankara’s contributions to the ceasefire process.
The leaders exchanged views on the latest developments related to the truce and ongoing diplomatic efforts.
Qatar
The Turkish president also held a phone call with Qatar’s emir, stating that the recently established two-week ceasefire between Iran and its adversaries had created a significant opportunity for lasting peace and stability in the region.
During the call, the two leaders discussed the ceasefire and the latest regional developments, according to the Turkish presidency.
Erdogan said the window opened by the truce “must not be squandered", stressing the importance of using the pause in hostilities to advance broader diplomatic efforts.
He added that Türkiye would continue to contribute to peace and stability in the coming period, reaffirming Ankara’s support for regional dialogue and de-escalation.
Erdogan also conveyed his condolences over the recent attacks against Qatar and said Türkiye appreciated Doha’s constructive stance in response to the developments.
Regional tensions had soared after the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on February 28.
Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
It also restricted the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy supplies.
With Pakistani mediation, the US and Iran agreed to the ceasefire, and talks for a permanent end to the conflict are scheduled in Islamabad on Friday.