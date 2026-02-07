Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned a series of attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that targeted a military hospital, a World Food Program (WFP) aid convoy, and a bus carrying displaced civilians in Sudan’s North and South Kordofan states.

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry voiced the kingdom’s strong condemnation of what it described as criminal assaults that killed dozens of unarmed civilians, including women and children, and caused damage to medical facilities and humanitarian convoys.

The ministry said the attacks are unjustifiable under any circumstances and amount to blatant violations of international humanitarian norms and relevant conventions.

Riyadh urged the RSF to immediately cease such violations and uphold its moral and humanitarian responsibilities by ensuring safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance, in line with international law and the Jeddah Declaration on the protection of civilians in Sudan, signed on May 11, 2023.

The statement reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s firm support for Sudan’s unity, security, and stability, stressing the need to preserve the country’s legitimate institutions.

It also reiterated the kingdom’s rejection of foreign interference and condemned the continued flow of illicit weapons, mercenaries, and foreign fighters, warning that such practices further fuel instability and violence in Sudan.