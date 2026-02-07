Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned a series of attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that targeted a military hospital, a World Food Program (WFP) aid convoy, and a bus carrying displaced civilians in Sudan’s North and South Kordofan states.
In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry voiced the kingdom’s strong condemnation of what it described as criminal assaults that killed dozens of unarmed civilians, including women and children, and caused damage to medical facilities and humanitarian convoys.
The ministry said the attacks are unjustifiable under any circumstances and amount to blatant violations of international humanitarian norms and relevant conventions.
Riyadh urged the RSF to immediately cease such violations and uphold its moral and humanitarian responsibilities by ensuring safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance, in line with international law and the Jeddah Declaration on the protection of civilians in Sudan, signed on May 11, 2023.
The statement reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s firm support for Sudan’s unity, security, and stability, stressing the need to preserve the country’s legitimate institutions.
It also reiterated the kingdom’s rejection of foreign interference and condemned the continued flow of illicit weapons, mercenaries, and foreign fighters, warning that such practices further fuel instability and violence in Sudan.
Thousands killed
The condemnation follows reports that dozens of civilians were killed or injured after RSF shelling hit the Al-Kuwik Military Hospital in South Kordofan on Thursday, in one of the deadliest attacks on health facilities in the region.
On Saturday, Sudan’s government accused RSF forces of carrying out a drone strike on a World Food Program aid convoy in North Kordofan, causing casualties and destroying humanitarian supplies intended for displaced civilians.
The same day, authorities said at least 24 civilians, including women, children, and elderly people, were killed when RSF targeted a vehicle carrying displaced families in the city of Al-Rahad.
Of Sudan’s 18 states, the paramilitary RSF controls all five states in the western Darfur region, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army holds most areas of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east and centre of the country, including the capital, Khartoum.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.