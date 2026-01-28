The US’ net interest payments on its national debt rose to $270.3 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2026, surpassing the nation’s defence spending.

The US’ national debt stands at $38.5 trillion, while high interest rates drive up the borrowing costs of the federal government.

US President Donald Trump has been pressuring the Fed to cut the rates, particularly because of the rising federal debt, saying Fed Chair Jerome Powell “cost the USA a fortune and continues to do so” due to high interest rates.

The federal government’s spending for the first three months of fiscal 2026, starting on October 1 2025, and ending on September 30 2026, was $1.8 trillion, according to the US Treasury Department data.

In October–December 2025, the federal government’s largest spending was in social security, worth $402.1 billion.

Net interest payments followed social security with $270.3 billion, making up 14.8 percent of total spending.

Pressure on borrowing costs