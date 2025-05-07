India and Pakistan have exchanged missile and artillery strikes in a major escalation of hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours after a deadly attack in disputed Kashmir.

Here is what we know about the crisis, and the background behind it.

What is the latest?

India launched what it called "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistan-administered Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday.

Pakistan says 26 civilians were killed in the strikes on at least six locations and firing along the border.

The targets include locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir as well as Bahawalpur and Muridke, cities in the country's most populous province of Punjab, bordering India.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told AFP the retaliation had "already started", after the military earlier said it would respond "at a time and place of its own choosing".

India accused Pakistan of firing artillery across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border in Kashmir, killing three civilians.

Indian fighter jets downed

Military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference in the capital Islamabad said Pakistan had downed five Indian jets across the border, including three French Rafale fighter aircraft, after they attacked Pakistan.

He added that a hydropower plant in Pakistan Kashmir was also targeted, damaging a dam structure.

An Indian senior security source, who asked not to be named, meanwhile said three Indian fighter jets crashed on home territory.

The wreckage of one was seen by an AFP photographer at Wuyan -- on the Indian controlled side of Kashmir.

Related TRT Global - Pakistan downs five Indian warplanes and drones — Defence Minister

What triggered the crisis?

India was incensed by an April 22 militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, including Muslims, in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam.

Nobody has claimed the attack but New Delhi said the gunmen were from Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terror organisation with a history of carrying out attacks on Indian soil.

The group has long been rumoured to have murky links to the Pakistani military establishment -- which Islamabad denies.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism" and gave his military "complete operational freedom" to respond.