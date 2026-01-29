WORLD
2 min read
US border chief vows to go 'smart' but not 'surrender' on Minnesota ICE crackdown
Homan says the Trump administration is working on a plan to "soon" reduce the number of ICE agents in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota.
US border chief vows to go 'smart' but not 'surrender' on Minnesota ICE crackdown
Trump administration is working on a plan to "soon" reduce the number of ICE agents. / AP
January 29, 2026

President Donald Trump's border chief, Tom Homan, has vowed to press ahead with the government's mission of “immigration enforcement in Minnesota” after federal agents killed two protesters, telling reporters the president wanted to see the situation "fixed".

"We're going to make sure we do targeted enforcement operations, and I'll repeat it: we are not surrendering our mission at all. We're just doing it smarter," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"President Trump wants this fixed. And I'm going to fix it, with your help," he added.

Trump administration officials are working on a plan to "soon" reduce the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota, Homan said.

Homan acknowledged faults in the administration’s immigration crackdown but said the reduction in the number of ICE officers is contingent on the implementation of agreements with state and local officials.

RECOMMENDED

"The withdrawal of law enforcement resources here is dependent upon cooperation," he said.

"We have some agreements. We've got more to talk about regarding how we're going to implement these agreements. But as we see that cooperation happens, then the redeployment will happen."

Earlier, the Senate Democrats threatened to block legislation that would fund the Department of Homeland Security and several other agencies if Republicans and the White House did not agree to new restrictions on President Trump's surge of immigration enforcement.

Protests against ICE operations and federal shootings have taken place for more than a month in Minneapolis and St. Paul, with demonstrations escalating following the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, by immigration officers on Saturday, and the January 7 killing of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.

The Pretti shooting heightened existing tensions as local and state leaders demand independent investigations and question federal cooperation with authorities.

RelatedTRT World - Democrats set to trigger shutdown over ICE enforcement demands
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'