President Donald Trump's border chief, Tom Homan, has vowed to press ahead with the government's mission of “immigration enforcement in Minnesota” after federal agents killed two protesters, telling reporters the president wanted to see the situation "fixed".

"We're going to make sure we do targeted enforcement operations, and I'll repeat it: we are not surrendering our mission at all. We're just doing it smarter," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"President Trump wants this fixed. And I'm going to fix it, with your help," he added.

Trump administration officials are working on a plan to "soon" reduce the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota, Homan said.



Homan acknowledged faults in the administration’s immigration crackdown but said the reduction in the number of ICE officers is contingent on the implementation of agreements with state and local officials.