The historic Gaza Tribunal on Friday scrutinised the “crimes” of Israel through three interlinked offences – starvation, ecocide, and domicide – to highlight the weaponisation of food by the Zionist state in its genocidal war against Palestinians.

The four-day public session of the tribunal at Istanbul University marks the culmination of a year-long effort by international jurists, scholars, and civil society figures to document crimes committed against Palestinians.

Chaired by former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine Professor Richard Falk, the Tribunal marks the first time that the genocide in Gaza is being publicly tried in the court of global conscience through a collective civil initiative.

The event from October 23 to 26 brings together academics, human rights advocates, journalists, and civil society representatives to present evidence, testimonies, and legal assessments of war crimes and human rights violations in Gaza.

Weaponisation of humanitarian aid

Former UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food Professor Hilal Elver, in her address on ‘Declaration of Famine and the Weaponisation of Humanitarian Aid’, warned that the deliberate destruction of Gaza’s means of subsistence is both a present atrocity and a generational catastrophe.

“The crime of deliberately creating famine must never be forgotten, normalised or forgiven,” Elver told the hall.

She argued that the long-term damage to Gaza’s ecosystem and infrastructure is intentional, creating economic starvation that will persist “even after the guns stop.”

Elver criticised the failure of international legal systems to deter or punish those responsible.

“The United States has sanctioned ICC officials; the UN’s special procedures on the occupied territories have been sidelined; perpetrators have been shielded,” she said.

“Even with overwhelming evidence, international law has proved politically impotent.”

Explaining the legal complexity of starvation, Elver said it often intersects with other crimes and doesn’t require visible deaths from hunger to be prosecutable.

“You do not need a specific intent, nor do you need people to die of starvation for a crime to exist. If you burn food, destroy bakeries or block humanitarian aid, those acts already constitute criminal conduct.”

“Without accountability there can be no justice, and without justice there can be no real recovery,” Elver added.

Starvation by design

Hani Almadhoun, former UNRWA director and founder of a Gaza food relief initiative, linked Israel’s starvation strategy to the weaponisation of aid and control over food distribution in his talk titled ‘Starvation by Design: Blocked Aid and the Fight to Feed Gaza’.

“Controlling food means controlling people,” Almadhoun said.