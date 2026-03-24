US allies in the Middle East are on the verge of joining the war against Iran, a report said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are inching toward collaborating with US and Israeli forces following persistent attacks by Iran that have disrupted their economies and risk giving Tehran long-term leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The recent steps taken by Middle Eastern allies support America’s ability to carry out air strikes and open up a new line of attack on Tehran’s finances, according to the report. However, they don’t yet go as far as deploying their militaries openly in the fight.

While the Gulf nations have said that they would not like to cross that line of getting into a direct war with Iran, pressure is building as Tehran threatens to exert greater authority over the energy-rich region.

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Saudi Arabia recently agreed to let American forces use King Fahd air base on the western side of the Arabian Peninsula, according to the report. Previously, the kingdom said it would not allow its facilities or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran, but that may soon change as Iran continues to bombard the capital Riyadh with missiles and drone strikes on Saudi energy facilities.

"Saudi Arabia’s patience with Iranian attacks is not unlimited," Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told reporters last week after a series of Iranian attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure. "Any belief that Gulf countries are incapable of responding is a miscalculation."

According to the WSJ report, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now eager to re-establish deterrence and is close to a decision to join the attacks. One source told the Journal that "it is only a matter of time before the kingdom enters the war."