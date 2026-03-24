US allies in the Middle East are on the verge of joining the war against Iran, a report said on Monday.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are inching toward collaborating with US and Israeli forces following persistent attacks by Iran that have disrupted their economies and risk giving Tehran long-term leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The recent steps taken by Middle Eastern allies support America’s ability to carry out air strikes and open up a new line of attack on Tehran’s finances, according to the report. However, they don’t yet go as far as deploying their militaries openly in the fight.
While the Gulf nations have said that they would not like to cross that line of getting into a direct war with Iran, pressure is building as Tehran threatens to exert greater authority over the energy-rich region.
Saudi Arabia recently agreed to let American forces use King Fahd air base on the western side of the Arabian Peninsula, according to the report. Previously, the kingdom said it would not allow its facilities or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran, but that may soon change as Iran continues to bombard the capital Riyadh with missiles and drone strikes on Saudi energy facilities.
"Saudi Arabia’s patience with Iranian attacks is not unlimited," Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told reporters last week after a series of Iranian attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure. "Any belief that Gulf countries are incapable of responding is a miscalculation."
According to the WSJ report, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now eager to re-establish deterrence and is close to a decision to join the attacks. One source told the Journal that "it is only a matter of time before the kingdom enters the war."
As the war approaches one month, the United Arab Emirates is starting to crack down on Iranian-owned assets, threatening a key lifeline for the rulers in Tehran, while it debates whether to send its military into the fight and lobbies against a ceasefire that leaves some of Iran’s military capability intact, according to the report.
The UAE recently shut down the Iranian Hospital and Iranian Club in Dubai, according to sources familiar with the shutdowns. The hospital’s phone numbers, WhatsApp channel and website were out of service on Monday, and Dubai health authorities said the facility was no longer operational.
"Certain institutions directly linked to the Iranian regime and IRGC will be closed under targeted measures after being found to have been misused to advance agendas that do not serve the Iranian people, and in violation of UAE law," government officials said in a statement.
The UAE, which has been a longstanding financial hub for Iranian businesses, warned Tehran that after coming under heavy attacks early in the war that it could freeze billions of dollars of Iranian holdings. Such a move could significantly limit Iran's access to foreign currency and global trade networks, which could contribute to the collapse of its economy, which is already suffering due to inflation and sanctions.
With recent strikes on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar, the Gulf states are becoming unified in their disdain with Iran. Qatar condemned the attacks as a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to its national security.
Middle Eastern allies are in constant communication with the Trump administration about what the next steps are in the war with Iran. However, if Iran continues its strikes on Gulf states, experts said those countries will likely have no choice but to engage in the war.